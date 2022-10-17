Maguy Bou Ghosn And Many Others Win Awards at Murex d'Or

A large number of art stars won the "Murex d'Or" awards at a ceremony in Lebanon, in its 22nd edition, entitled "Get up, Lebanon", amid a remarkable large presence of artists.

Maguy Bou Ghosn, won the Best Lebanese Actress award for the series “Till Death 2”, and the best Lebanese series award also went to “Till Death 2”, and “Broken Keys” won the Best Motion Picture Award, and director Jimmy Kayrouz received the award, and Gabriel Yammine was honored for his artistic career. .

Carole Samaha won two awards for the best Lebanese singing star for 2022, and the best Lebanese song, and the series "Btolo Al Rouh" starring Menna Shalaby won the award for the best Arab series for the year 2022, and the award was received by the producer of the work, Sadiq Al-Sabah.

Ilham Shaheen was honored for her career and distinguished her for her role with "Betluu' Al rouh", and Turkish star Eda Ece, who starred in the series ''Al Tufah Al Haram'' also won an award.

Melhem Zein won the Lebanese Singing Star Award for the year 2022, while Mayas Band won the best in the dance category.

Badi Abu Chakra won the Best Lebanese Actor Award for "Till Death 2''