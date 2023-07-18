Maguy Bou Ghosn raises awareness on child abuse

ALBAWABA - Maguy Bou Ghosn continues to raise awareness on child abuse.

Earlier this month, Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn caused a stir on social media after a controversial video of her was circulated online. The Till Death actress was spotted having a heated argument with an anonymous woman.

It turned out that Ghosn was trying to protect a child from his abusive mother, and the actress tried to keep the kid away from his mom, while the kid's mom was roughly trying to take her kid back.

The actress was trying to calm the kid down and showing him love, while the mother was pushing everyone away from her son, while the young was trying his best to ask for help from the people around.

And now, Ghosn shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from a child abuse awareness photoshoot for the organization "Hemaya" where she appeared next to a little girl with notes that read "protection."

Other notes read "help" and the word was attached to a feather on the actress' arm.

Another message read save children.

"Children feel safe in a world that celebrates their rights. Protect children!" she penned the post.



