Maha Al-Masri Cries Because of Bullying After Plastic Surgery Fail

Syrian actress Maha Al Masri could not hold her tears while talking about her thoughts of retirement after the bullying she was exposed to on social media because of the change in her features after plastic surgery.





Maha Al-Masri said in the program "Maa aw Ded" (With or Against) that whenever she is subjected to harsh criticism because of the change in her features following the failure of cosmetic surgery, she was upset and surprised by how people talk negatively about something so personal on social media.

Maha al-Masri added that she felt overwhelmed by the negative comments that haunted her, while she has a long career in acting and confirmed that anyone who wrote any abuse or comment is a sick person.

Maha al-Masri expressed her deep remorse for the plastic surgeries she did, some of which failed, stressing that she would have been more beautiful if she did not do them.

The Syrian actress denied that she suffers because of aging, noting that she only plays roles that suit her age now.



Maha ِAl-Masri returned to the spotlight through the series "Salasel Al Dahab" (Chains of Gold), after being absent from the art scene because of problems caused by cosmetic surgery that changed her features significantly.