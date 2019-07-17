Mahmoud Al Esseily Scolds a Fan That Requested a Photo With Him on Stage

Singer Mahmoud Al-Esseily has been criticized on social media for a video of him on stage as he embarrasses a fan.





A fan asked Mahmoud Al-Esseily to take a photo with him during a concert and the singer replied to him bluntly on stage in front of the audience, blaming him for his request. "You are a big shot? Do you have a green card to take a picture with me? or are you the only one who loves me here while the rest hate me? if I take a picure of you I would have to take a picture with everyone else. No?" Esseily said on stage.

The video of Al Esseily scolding the fan, spread on social media, and many commentators expressed their displeasure with Esseily's action and words when he sharply refused to take a picture with the young man, and some even accused him of being arrogant to his audience.