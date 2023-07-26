Mahmoud Jarkas dies at 90 years old

ALBAWABA - Syrian actor Mahmoud Jarkas dies at the age of 90.

Famous Syrian actor, Mahmoud Jarkas died on the 25th of July, in the European country, Sweden. He was 90.

The news was announced by the Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA.

The late actor was born in Syria, Damascus in 1993 in an old neighborhood called Kurdish, during his youth, Jarkas grew up without his father and was raised by a single mother.

In 1958, Jarkas joined the army, and learned all about acting in the military theater, later on in the 1960's he joined a club called Al Azbakeya and played in a play titled I Want to Kill.

From that point further, the late Syrian actor became well-known in theaters, TV, and radio.

Jarkas is mostly known for starring in productions such as Al-Khawali and Omar Khayyam, Buqa'a Douq, and many others.



