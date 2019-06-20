Mai Kassab Confirms Being Pregnant With Her Third Child

Mai Kassab appeared to be slightly overweight recently during the event celebrating the release of her new album "Ana Lesa Hina" (I am still Here) during which she was wearing tight trousers.





After the fuss about the weight gain, Mai Kassab finally announced her pregnancy and that she has been carrying for five months, explaining that the birth date for her third child will be in October, yet she refused to reveal the sex of the baby during an interview with broadcaster Fadi Ibrahim in the program "Sobh Bel Leil" (Morning at Night) on radio station 90.

The Egyptian artist admitted suffering from increased weight over the past five years because she has given birth to her two children and is currently pregnant and does not pave away from breastfeeding, hinting that she did not choose a name yet for her unborn child.