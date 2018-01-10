Mai Selim: Love is Not Necessarily Between a Man and a Woman

Jordanian singer and actress Mai Selim says women are capable of living without love. (Source: @maislelim - Instagram)

Jordanian singer and actress Mai Selim says women are capable of living without love. She shared these thoughts during her interview with Sayidaty magazine.

“Love finds women, and not the other way around. Love is not necessarily between a man and a woman, it can exist between her and her friends or even family. Love in general is very important in women’s lives,” she said.

Speaking on her role as a slum girl in “Ahl Al-Kahf,” the star said it was the first time she has worked with Majed Al-Masri, Rogina and Mohammed Adel, adding that she was pleased to work with director Ahmed Shawki.

On working with Mostafa Qamar in “Madrasat Al-Hob,” she said working with him was quite a pleasure.

“I do not mind participating in many works, as long as the roles I play are different and influential,” she said.

She said she is a mother and wants to see her daughter proud of her.

Selim is a young artist who has not only proved herself in singing, but in acting as well. She has displayed her acting skills in many artistic works.