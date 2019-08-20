Maher Abi Samra’s Arabic documentary A Maid For Each dives into the professional and cultural implications of domestic work in Lebanon. Following Zein, the owner of a domestic worker agency in Beirut, this film explores how women are linked to employment opportunities, and the role of advertising, justice and the police in shaping it.



Catch a screening of A Maid For Each at Cinema Akil, Dubai’s first and permanent independent theatre located in Alserkal Avenue.

Date 16 August - 23 August 2019 Category Lifestyle Venue Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue Telephone +971 58 524 6362 Ticket price Onsite: AED52.50

Online: AED56.50 Admission 16, 19 & 21 Aug: 7:30pm

17, 18, 20 & 22 Aug: 9:45pm

23 Aug: 5:45pm Website https://www.cinemaakil.com/films/?date=2019-08-16&movieid=206