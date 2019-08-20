  1. Home
Published August 20th, 2019 - 08:35 GMT
Maher Abi Samra’s Arabic documentary A Maid For Each dives into the professional and cultural implications of domestic work in Lebanon. Following Zein, the owner of a domestic worker agency in Beirut, this film explores how women are linked to employment opportunities, and the role of advertising, justice and the police in shaping it.

Catch a screening of A Maid For Each at Cinema Akil, Dubai’s first and permanent independent theatre located in Alserkal Avenue.

Date 16 August - 23 August 2019
Category Lifestyle
Venue Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue
Telephone +971 58 524 6362
Ticket price Onsite: AED52.50
Online: AED56.50
Admission 16, 19 & 21 Aug: 7:30pm
17, 18, 20 & 22 Aug: 9:45pm
23 Aug: 5:45pm
Website https://www.cinemaakil.com/films/?date=2019-08-16&movieid=206

 

