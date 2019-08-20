Maher Abi Samra’s Arabic documentary A Maid For Each dives into the professional and cultural implications of domestic work in Lebanon. Following Zein, the owner of a domestic worker agency in Beirut, this film explores how women are linked to employment opportunities, and the role of advertising, justice and the police in shaping it.
Catch a screening of A Maid For Each at Cinema Akil, Dubai’s first and permanent independent theatre located in Alserkal Avenue.
|Date
|16 August - 23 August 2019
|Category
|Lifestyle
|Venue
|Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue
|Telephone
|+971 58 524 6362
|Ticket price
|Onsite: AED52.50
Online: AED56.50
|Admission
|16, 19 & 21 Aug: 7:30pm
17, 18, 20 & 22 Aug: 9:45pm
23 Aug: 5:45pm
|Website
|https://www.cinemaakil.com/films/?date=2019-08-16&movieid=206
