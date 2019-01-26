Maisie Williams Praises Game of Thrones' Final Season

(@Maisie Williams - Instagram)

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams says she's "really proud" of the show's final season.

The 21-year-old British actress discussed the eighth and final season of the HBO series in an interview with Sky News published Thursday.

"It's going to be really weird when it's done. Every day is like a step closer to it not being a part of my life anymore," she said. "All good things must come to an end."

Williams, who plays Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, said she doesn't expect anyone to be satisfied with the popular show ending.

"I don't know that anyone's going to be satisfied. No one wants it to end, you know, but I'm really proud of this final season," the star said.

"I've always felt ashamed to say things like that, but I am. I'm really proud of all the work we've put in," she added. "For me, it's the right time. I hope people like it."

Williams' co-star Kit Harington, who portrays Jon Snow, shared similar sentiments in an interview with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show last week.

"It's like when you finish a book -- you're not happy it's over, are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that,'" the actor explained. "But you have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly the same with nine years doing this show."

Williams previously told Elle U.K. the final season will be "incredible."

"I was in the first episode and I want to be in the last," the actress said.

Game of Thrones is based on the George R.R. Martin book series A Song of Ice and Fire. The series co-stars Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey and Sophie Turner, and will premiere its final season April 14.