Majlis Godolphin at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

At Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ Majlis Golphin, modern interiors embrace Arabian heritage for a tasteful Iftar and Suhoor getaway.



Walk into a buzzing venue where a live oud player serenades guests as they dive into a savoury spread of authentic Arabic cuisine. Enjoy classic hot and cold mezze, fresh manakish and mixed grill platters, lamb safiha and more. Dessert features a delectable banquet of audience favourites, including umm ali, luqaimat, Turkish kunafa and refreshing ice cream. Iftar sees a lavish buffet while Suhoor offers guests an a la carte menu.

Date 06 May - 04 June 2019 Category Lifestyle , Community Venue Jumeirah Emirates Towers Telephone +971 4 432 3232 Ticket price Iftar: AED205 per person

Suhoor: AED95 per person Admission Iftar: sunset-8:30pm

Suhoor: 9:30pm-3am Website https://www.jumeirah.com/en/hotels-resorts/dubai/jumeirah-emirates-towers/offers/ramadan-jumeirah-emirates-towers/