Make Your Dream of Being an Extra in a Film Come True in the Uae With Ryan Reynolds

If your bucket list still includes being an extra in a big film and you happen to be living in the UAE, then you can finally make your dream come true!

Not just that, but you can also be an extra in what is expected to be Netflix’s most expensive film to date. Wait, there’s more! The action-packed movie, called “Underground Six”, is being directed by Micheal Bay, and will be starring Ryan Reynolds.

The local talent agency, Miranda Davidson Studios is currently scouting for Middle Eastern and Mediterranean women to appear as extras in the movie. Ryan Reynolds is reported to start shooting this November for the movie, along with an all-star team. It’s also worth mentioning that Paul Wernick and Rhet Reese, who both wrote the Deadpool sequel, are also part of this project as well.

“Underground Six”, which is reportedly costing around AED 460 million, is about six billionaires who fake their deaths to take down ‘the bad guys’ according to Hollywood Pipeline.