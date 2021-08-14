Man Arrested for Breaking Into Taylor Swift's Apartment

A man has been arrested after allegedly trespassing on Taylor Swift’s property.

A 28-year-old man named Patrick Nissen has been taken into police custody after he was caught in the vestibule of Taylor's Tribeca apartment building on Friday (13.08.21), according to TMZ.

Nissen has been charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, and is believed to have travelled from Nebraska to New York to try and find the singer.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the ‘Cardigan’ hitmaker was not home at the time, and Nissen is said to have entered the building through an unlocked door.



TMZ also reported that a security officer in the building saw that Nissen didn't have permission to be in the complex and called 911.

Nissen allegedly told police officers on scene that he was in love with Taylor, and had pictures of her on his Instagram account.

The arrest comes just a few months after a separate incident at the same apartment complex resulted in the arrest of Hanks Johnson, 52, in April this year.

Johnson was charged with criminal trespass after attempting to enter the property, and was released the following day after an arraignment hearing.

According to reports at the time, Johnson made a show of sending direct messages to Taylor’s Instagram account outside the courthouse, and claimed the predictive text suggestions on his phone were replies from her.

He also showed off a restraining order barring him from contacting model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are also friends of Taylor.

In September last year, Eric Swarbrick was jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to the 'Bad Blood' singer's former label Big Machine Records.

While a fourth stalker named Roger Alvarado reached a plea deal in April 2019, in which he accepted a charge of criminal contempt and agreed to abide by an order of protection in exchange for two to four years in prison, after trying to break into Taylor's house.

Taylor has also dealt with stalkers in both 2018 and 2017.