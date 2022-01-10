A Man Gets Arrested After Bomb Threat at Doja Cat Concert

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

An Indiana man has been arrested at a Doja Cat concert after making a bomb threat

The bomb threat came after fans were lining for more than 12 hours for the show on Saturday when the man told people that he had an explosive device in his backpack.

The concert went ahead after the police arrested the guy and cleared the area, and made sure that the backpack was safe.

Investigation for the bomb threat are still going according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told the Indianapolis star "A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgement and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack. Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.''

After the bomb threat delay, the singer too the stage at around 10 pm, and sang her hits including Woman, Say So, You Right and Juicy in her 16-song, 90-minute set.

The man, whose identity was not revealed by police, was taken into custody; however, he was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants, as the investigation into the bomb threat is “still ongoing,” the IMPD said in a statement.