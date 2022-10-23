Mandy Moore gives birth to her second child

Mandy Moore announced the arrival of her second child, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.

The 38-year-old singer and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed a second child, and on Friday, October 21, she announced the news on her Instagram page.

Gus, a son of Mandy and Taylor, age 37, will be two in February.



The actress posted a number of monochrome pictures of herself with hubby Taylor and their son.

Taylor watched lovingly as Mandy cuddled her infant, who she disclosed has the nickname Ozzie, in a hospital bed.

Mandy Moore posted three photographs in total on her Instagram, the third of which showed Taylor cuddling Oscar after the baby's birth, which is an essential part of the bonding process.



Mandy Moore wrote: "Ozzie is here!" as the caption for the priceless photos. Although he arrived a little later than expected, Oscar Bennett Goldsmith did so with style (and much to his parents' joy, delivered quicker and easier than his big brother).

"Every proverb is true," he said, "our hearts have doubled in size, and the intensity of the love is breathtaking. He is incredible, and we are very thankful to have him in our four-person family! By four hearts more.



One week earlier, Mandy posted a tender photo of herself holding Gus as she thought about the impending birth of her second child.

She wrote: 'As we play the patient waiting game, I'll take all the snuggles with the sweetest guy I know. He's still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he knows there's change in the air and he's going to be the best brother ever. #ThisisGus.'

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri

