Marcia Cross Feels Great as She Recovers From Anal Cancer

The 57-year-old actress discussed her battle with anal cancer and her fight to destigmatize the disease in an interview with CBS News published Wednesday.

Cross was diagnosed with anal cancer in November 2017 and said she was initially ashamed of her diagnosis. She now hopes to break down taboos by openly discussing the disease.



"I know there are people who are ashamed," the star explained. "You have cancer! You have to then also feel ashamed? Like you did something bad, you know, because it took up residence in your anus? I mean, come on, really. There's enough on your plate."



The Desperate Housewives alum said her friends were an invaluable support system during her six weeks of radiation and two weeks of chemotherapy.



"You know, I kept saying, 'If this doesn't kill me, it's like the best thing that could have ever happened.' Because the experience of being loved like that ... It blew my mind," she said. Cross said she's doing great today, more than a year-and-a-half after her diagnosis.



"I'm feeling back to normal though it's a new normal," she said. "I don't think I'll ever take it for granted." Cross previously discussed her experience with anal cancer in an interview with People in March.



"I want to help put a dent in the stigma around anal cancer. I've read a lot of cancer survivor stories, and many people, women especially, were too embarrassed to say what kind of cancer they had," the actress said. "There is a lot of shame about it," she added.



"I want that to stop." Cross is known for playing Bree Van de Kamp on the ABC series Desperate Housewives.



She has since portrayed Claire Haas on Quantico.