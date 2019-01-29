Margot Robbie Reveals Harley Quinn's Look in 'Birds of Prey'

Birds of Prey is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 7, 2020 (Source: margotrobbie / Instagram )

Margot Robbie released on Instagram Monday a new photo of herself as DC Comics character Harley Quinn in upcoming film Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

"Miss me?" Robbie captioned the image which features a new look for the popular Batman villain. Robbie first portrayed Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad.

Harley Quinn will be featured in the film with bangs and a jacket made of confetti along with a pink tank top and red suspenders.

Birds of Prey, from director Cathy Yan, will follow Harley Quinn as she teams up with Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Gotham City detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to take down crime lord Black Mask, set to be portrayed by Ewan McGregor.

Ella Jay Basco is also set to star as Cassandra Cain, a character that took up the mantle of Batgirl in the pages of DC Comics.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 7, 2020.