Margot Robbie Wears Strapless top at The 2020 Golden Globes

Margot looked every inch the Hollywood leading lady as she posed by the media wall ahead of the star-studded ceremony.

Bombshell tells the story of several women at Fox News who set out to expose the company's CEO, Roger Ailes, for sexual harassment.

It is based on real events that rocked the network in 2016.

More than twelve women had accused Ailes of misconduct, before he was ousted from the company and died in May 2017.

Margot plays a producer named Kayla Pospisil, who faces unwanted sexual advances from Ailes (John Lithgow).

Her co-stars Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman play real-life Fox News anchors Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson respectively.

The film comes off the back of a Showtime mini series based on similar events: The Loudest Voice, starring Russell Crowe.