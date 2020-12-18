Maria Sharapova Gets Engaged to Businessman Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova has got engaged.

The 33-year-old former tennis player has announced she and businessman Alexander Gilkes are set to tie the knot after two years of dating.

She shared a black and white photograph and a short video of herself and 41-year-old Alexander on Instagram and wrote: "I said yes from the first day we met [heart emoji] This was our little secret, wasn’t it [ring and champagne emojis] @gilkesa (sic)"

Meanwhile, Alexander thanked his fiancee for agreeing to marry him.

He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova (sic)"

The couple were inundated with messages of congratulations from their friends, including Lily Collins.

Alongside a dozen heart emojis, the 'Emily in Paris' star commented: "Ahhhhh yessss congratulations!!! (sic)"

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson wrote: "So happy for you both!!!"

Helena Christensen posted: "Love you both and am so happy for you guys. I knew it from day 1 too (sic)"

And Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is married to Princess Beatrice, commented: "congratulations [heart emoji] so thrilled for you both (sic)"

Maria announced her retirement from tennis in February, with Alexander - who was previously married to the Duchess of Sussex's friend Misha Nonoo - quickly offering his support.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "To the kindest and most professional person I know.

“Here is to you Maria, and all that awaits you in your next chapter! May you continue to inspire us all with your deep humility, self-deprecation, strength and focus. As a remarkable first chapter closes with so many extraordinary feats, we look forward to all that you will accomplish with equal grit and grace in the years to come. Proudly and lovingly, xx"