Mariah Carey Chooses Arab Fashion For Her Christmas Song Remake

It will never feel like Christmas without US superstar singer Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas” playing on your radio. But this year, the song comes with an extra twist.

To celebrate the song’s 25th birthday, Carey starred in a remake of the music video. In it, she wore a pine green-colored dress by the Dubai-based fashion designer Alina Anwar, founder of Alina Anwar Couture.

The queen of Christmas sparkled in a scooped neck, fully sequined, long-sleeved cocktail dress.

The music video, released on Friday, already has more than 10 million views on YouTube.

Anwar has dressed celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood, including Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Yami Gautam, Sheheryar Munawar, Roslyn Sanchez and Jenna Dewan, to name just a few.

“I hope to see more and more Hollywood stars wear my brand and as a Dubai-based fashion label, I am so overwhelmed by the trust that they are giving me. I am here to advocate UAE-made products (that) are world-class,” Anwar, said in a released statement.