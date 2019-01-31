Mariah Carey Embraces Her Saudi Arabia Performance to Dissolute Gender Segregation

Mariah Carey is the biggest international star to perform in Saudi Arabia since restrictions on entertainment were lifted.

Mariah Carey embraced her performance in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as a positive step towards the dissolution of gender segregation.

The superstar singer will become the first major western artist to perform in the Kingdom when she takes the stage at King Abdullah Economic City.

"Presented with the offer to perform for an international and mixed gender audience in Saudi Arabia, Mariah accepted the opportunity as a positive step towards the dissolution of gender segregation," Carey's publicists told The Associated Press.

"As the first female international artist to perform in Saudi Arabia, Mariah recognizes the cultural significance of this event and will continue to support global efforts towards equality for all," the statement said, adding that Carey looks forward to bringing inspiration and encouragement to all audiences.

Carey is the highest-profile star to perform in the Kingdom since it began loosening decades of restrictions on entertainment, music and fun as part of a push by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to overhaul the economy and transform society.

Carey's concert is taking place at the Kingdom's first major international golf tournament. Part of the European Tour, the inaugural Saudi International, powered by SBIA, has drawn several of golf's biggest stars, including four of the top five players in the world.

Other performers during the course of the tournament include Dutch DJ Tiesto, Yemeni-Emirati singer Balqees Fathi and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul.

Last month, A-list stars including Enrique Iglesias, the Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta took to the stage during a three-day music event held during the inaugural Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix in Riyadh.

Tickets for Carey's concert start at around $80, and VIP seats — already sold out — cost $530.