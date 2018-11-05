Mariah Carey Juggles Mommy Duties out With Daughter in Indonesia (Picture)

Mommy-daughter time: Mariah Carey posted a doting Instagram photo of herself with seven-year-old Monroe from Indonesia on Sunday (Source: mariahcarey - Instagram)

She's gearing up to kick off a promotional campaign in support of her fifteenth album Caution on November 16.

And on Sunday, Mariah Carey appeared to be resting while juggling mommy duties out in Indonesia, having posted a doting Instagram photo of herself with seven-year-old daughter Monroe.

'With ❤️ from Indonesia,' the 48-year-old had captioned the post.

Mariah wore an all-black ensemble as she laid by a Jacuzzi while Monroe sticks her arm out and appears to be singing in the midst of having the photograph taken.

The We Belong Together singer rests her hand on her forehead, seemingly giving the impression that her daughter was causing quite the noise.

She still managed to crack a smile while her pretty features were enhanced with a radiant dusting of make-up.

It goes without saying, though, that Mariah has a hectic schedule ahead of her.

In less than two weeks, she will release her first album in four years: Caution.

The record, which includes production work by the likes of DJ Mustards, Nineteen85 and Poo Bear, will also be supported with the accompanying Caution World Tour, which commences on February 27 in Dallas, Texas.

And that's on top of already being in the midst of performing 17 concert dates as part of The Butterfly Returns residency in Las Vegas.

The Shake It Off songstress' last show will conclude at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on February 1.

Meanwhile, Mariah's holiday anthem All I Want For Christmas Is You re-entered the iTunes Top 200 in the United States on Friday, as the iconic song celebrates its 24th anniversary.

In 2017, the track made a surprising jump to number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, marking it as the first time to have entered the Top 10 since its original release.