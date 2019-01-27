Mariah Carey Latest to Perform in Saudi Arabia!

Mariah Carey's performance in Saudi Arabia is this Thursday (Source: mariahcarey - Instagram)

Looks like Saudi Arabia is the “it” place in the region right now, with international superstars flying from all over the globe to perform in the kingdom!

The latest to join the list of major names performing in Saudi Arabia is none other than the beautiful and accomplished Singer, Mariah Carey!

The performance will take place this Thursday, the 31st of January, on the sidelines of the country’s first international golf tournament. Mariah Carey is going to be the biggest female international singer to perform in the kingdom since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman loosened the restrictions on the entertainment industry. This will raise the bar of expectations even higher for future events.

The event will be held at King Abdullah Economic City along the Red Sea, North of the coastal city of Jeddah. The golf tournament is a part of the European Tour, that’ll be held from January 31st to February 3rd, will also feature Dutch DJ Tiesto, Yemeni-Emirati Singer Balqees Fathi, and Jamaican Rapper Sean Paul.