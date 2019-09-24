Mariah Carey to Release Anniversary Edition of Her Album 'Merry Christmas'

  1. Home
Published September 24th, 2019 - 08:16 GMT
Merry Christmas was released in 1994
Mariah announced the news on Monday

Mariah Carey announced on Instagram Monday that she will be releasing a 25th anniversary edition of her hit holiday album Merry Christmas on Nov. 1.  


The anniversary edition will come with two CD's and feature the original album, a bonus disc of remixes, unreleased live tracks from Carey's 1994 performance at St. John the Divine, a new rendition of "Sugar Plum Fairy," photos, a note from Carey and Christmas decorations.

Merry Christmas, released in 1994, famously features Carey's hit song "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The track is the most downloaded holiday single of all time.

The 49-year-old made the announcement on Instagram with a video of herself talking about the release while writing on a mirror using lipstick.  Carey received the Icon Award during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

