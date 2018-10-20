Marilyn Manson Celebrates Halloween by Selling Sex Toy With his Face on it

Marilyn Manson selling sex toys. (AFP/File)

Marilyn Manson is selling a sex toy emblazoned with his own face.

The 49-year-old shock rocker - whose real name is Brian Warner - is celebrating Halloween by selling a $125 dildo with his likeness on the tip.

Unveiling a photo of the unusual marital aid to his 2.7 million Instagram followers, he wrote: "I guess this is ... Halloween. #d**kortreat. (sic)"

As well as the sex toy, Manson is also selling and a Marilyn Manson MM Logo Halloween Pumpkin Stencil.

The product description for the sex on his official merchandise site states: "The Double Cross Marilyn Manson Dildo and Bag includes a soft, lifelike Marilyn Manson dildo and velvet double cross logo bag for easy and discreet storage.

Please note that the paint on Marilyn Manson's face is environmentally safe. May fade with multiple uses."

The website also states that the dildo is "hypoallergenic" and is eight inches tall and is "wipe clean".

Fans were all over the raunchy Halloween gift, with one user writing: "Amazon wish list!"

And another wrote: "More like This is HallowPEEN!"

The 'Disposable Teens' singer is not the first rocker to release his own branded sex toy with Rammstein, Lemmy and Ghost also bringing out products.