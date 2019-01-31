Mark Your Calendar for Afrojack's Performance in Egypt

Afrojack’s debut performance in Egypt is on February 15th (Source: egyptcalendar - Instagram)

Put your dance shoes on because 2019 is about to get lit with lots of upcoming events to mark your calendar for.

The latest addition to your list is Afrojack’s debut performance in Egypt this February 15th at Al Manara international Conference Center.

The Dutch EDM DJ will headline one hell of a day along with your favorite Egyptian stars, Sharmoofers, Disco Misr, and Arrab. All brought to you by Egypt Calendar, the new giant event organizer that hosted Jason Derulo’s concert late 2018. Tickets are on sale for EGP 500; you can claim yours through Virgin Megastores.

Egypt’s been witnessing a dramatic change in the music and party scene lately with all these international superstars flying in. Armin Van Buuren back in 2017, Jason Derulo and Solomun last year, and now this. Not just that, but 2019 seems to be the year for international artists. Black Coffee will be performing in El Gouna the same weekend, and the most anticipated of them all, Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing next March by the majestic Giza Plateau.

Hurry up, get your tickets before they run out and until the time comes, start warming up with the lineup’s greatest hits.