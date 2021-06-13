Maroon 5 Returns With a New Album "Jordi"

The pop rock band released the album Jordi and a music video for the song "Lost" on Friday.

The "Lost" video shows Maroon 5 performing on a misty beach. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is then seen swimming underwater with a mermaid.

"Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me / Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found / Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound / Lost, I was lost, now I'm found," he sings.

Maroon 5 performed "Lost" during Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The band performed on a misty stage with video of waves crashing in the background.

Jordi is named after Maroon 5's late manager, Jordan Feldstein, who died at age 40 in 2017.

"I'm -- we're so, so excited about the album.

It's called Jordi, named after our late, great, fabulous, amazing ex manager, who passed away a few years ago, sadly. And so we thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy," Levine said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April.

Jordi features the singles "Memories," "Nobody's Love" and "Beautiful Mistakes" with Megan Thee Stallion, along with collaborations with Stevie Nicks and the late Juice Wrld.

Jordi is Maroon 5's first album in nearly five years. The group released the album Red Pill Blues in 2017.