Martha Stewart Reveals She Broke up With Anthony Hopkins Because of a Movie Role

Martha Stewart was a guest on The Ellen Show this Thursday, and revealed that she dated Sir Anthony Hopkins and opened up about the reason behind their break-up.

The TV personality who is opening a Las Vegas restaurant admitted that she ended her brief romance with Hopkins because she couldn't separate the actor from his serial killer character Hannibal Lecter from the movie The Silence of The Lambs.

Martha said: 'I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on 100 acres in the forest and I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. I couldn't, all I could think of was him eating you know...'

Ellen asked: 'Wait did you date him?' to which Martha said 'yeah.'

'And you stopped because of that?' Martha replied 'yeah.'

Stewart was previously married to Andrew Stewart for 29 years, and the couple split in 1990, and till now she remains single, while Hopkins got married three times and is not married to Stella Arroyave, whom he tied the knot with in 2003.

During the interview with Ellen, Stewart also opened up that she doesn’t have any tattoos “I have no tattoos. I wouldn’t think of having a tattoo,” she said a fact that seemed to shock DeGeneres.

“I wouldn’t either, but I just thought, you’re tough,” the “Ellen” star responded.

“It’s not about being tough it’s about, you know, growing old with tattoos that get stretched out and ugly,” Stewart explained. “Let other people get tattoos.”