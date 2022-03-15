  1. Home
  Marvel Actor William Hurt Passes Away at The Age of 71

Marvel Actor William Hurt Passes Away at The Age of 71

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published March 15th, 2022 - 02:45 GMT
Hurt had been in Marvel Universe films
Hurt had been in Marvel Universe films
Highlights
William Hurt, known for his roles in films such as "Broadcast News" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman,"

William Hurt died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 71.

The news was revealed after the actor's son shared a statement confirming the devastating announcement, where he stated that his father passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his Portland home in Oregon.

Hurt was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to the bone in 2018.

During Hurt's career, he was a four-time nominee for an Academy Awards, and won for 1985's "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

Hurt had been in Marvel Universe films playing the role of General Thaddeus Ross in motion pictures including 2008's The Incredible Hulk, 2016's Captain America: Civil War, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, 2019's Avengers: Endgame and 2021's Black Widow.

William's friends and colleagues took to Twitter to mourn the death of the actor, scroll down to see the heartwarming tributes.

 

 

 

 

 


 

 


 

