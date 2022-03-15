Marvel Actor William Hurt Passes Away at The Age of 71

William Hurt died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 71.

The news was revealed after the actor's son shared a statement confirming the devastating announcement, where he stated that his father passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his Portland home in Oregon.

Hurt was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to the bone in 2018.

During Hurt's career, he was a four-time nominee for an Academy Awards, and won for 1985's "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

Hurt had been in Marvel Universe films playing the role of General Thaddeus Ross in motion pictures including 2008's The Incredible Hulk, 2016's Captain America: Civil War, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, 2019's Avengers: Endgame and 2021's Black Widow.

William's friends and colleagues took to Twitter to mourn the death of the actor, scroll down to see the heartwarming tributes.









