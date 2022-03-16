Marvel Introduces It's First Muslim Superhero!

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

The new superhero is a 19-year-old Iman Filani, a Canadian student of Pakistani descent.

Marvel has given the world their first look at Ms. Marvel, scheduled to start showing on the Disney Plus platform on June 8, in the promotional video, which achieved about 10 million views within hours after its launch on YouTube.

Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/AW8XxDxluc — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) March 15, 2022

The series Ms. Marvel circles around Kamala Khan, a Jersey City-born Muslim American teen who was a voracious gamer and writer of novels, but also a big fan of Superheroes.

Khan, the Captain of Marvel played by Brie Larson, suddenly acquires superpowers like the heroes she looks up to, and later tries to balance her school and family life and deal with her emerging powers.

Iman Vilani plays the role of Mrs. Marvel, and many Muslim actors also participate in the work, including Pakistani Fawad Khan, Matt Lintz, Aramis Knight, Mohan Kapoor, Yasmine Fletcher, Azhar Othman, Nimra Bucha.

Ms. Marvel is a short series whose episodes were directed by Adel Al-Arabi, a Belgian of Moroccan origin, along with his colleague Bilal Falah, the Indian Mira Menon, and the Pakistani Sharmeen Obaid Shinui.