Marvel Launches Its First Muslim Superhero on TV Screens: 'Kamala' Who Shapeshifts Hits Disney+

Marvel has cast its first ever on-screen Muslim superhero for an upcoming Disney+ series.

Iman Vellani, 18, will play Kamala Khan, who goes by the pseudonym Ms. Marvel, in the groundbreaking TV show, and Marvel bosses are reportedly planning to feature her in future films.

The character is a 16-year-old Pakistani American from New Jersey with shapeshifting powers and was Marvel's first Muslim character to headline her own comic book.







Iman, herself the daughter of Pakistani Muslim immigrants in Canada, gushed on Instagram: 'Speechless and excited! Wish me luck. #msmarvel.'

Created in 2014, Kamala develops 'Inhuman' genes in the aftermath of the 'Inhumanity' storyline and assumes the mantle of Ms. Marvel from her idol Carol Danvers after Danvers becomes Captain Marvel.

Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon will direct the show, according to Deadline.

Hugo Award-winning writer G. Willow Wilson - who penned the relaunched Ms. Marvel comics - tweeted of Vellani: 'She is the real deal.'

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, reportedly plans on using Iman in both the series and future Marvel films which might mean fans get to see Oscar winner Brie Larson play Captain Marvel in her show.

'I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed,' Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani - who's also a proud Pakistani-American Muslim - tweeted.

'Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can't wait.'

Not much is known about the teen sensation, who directed two short films (available on Vimeo) and served on the Toronto International Film Festival's Next Wave Committee last year.