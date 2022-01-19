Marvel Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies From Skiing Accident at The Age of 37

Marvel's Moon Knight actor Gaspard Ulliel has died after a ski accident.

The french actor was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering a head injury and did not recover, the two-time Cesar winning star was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.

The second skier in the crash did not suffer any major injuries and mountain investigators said the weather conditions at the time were good.

‘Conditions were good, and not dangerous. There were other adults not wearing helmets on the piste,' a witness to the tragedy told investigators.

Ulliel died at 4pm on Wednesday, after attempts were made to save him in the University Hospital in Grenoble failed.

Multiple accidents happened in the accident's region due to hard snow and ice on the slopes as a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her.

Ulliel is best known for portraying the young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising, and the late actor will play Midnight Man in the upcoming Marvel production Moon Knight series.