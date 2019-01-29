Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is to Feature two Transgender Actors

No transgender actors were featured in mainstream films in 2017 (Source: Spiderman / Instagram )

Marvel's upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home will feature two out transgender actors for the first time in a blockbuster superhero film.

Zach Barack and TylerLuke Cunningham have been cast to appear as peers of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, the New York Daily News reported.

"Being able to work with other trans people is a gift," Barack wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "Trans people are a gift. I'm so lucky to be me."

Barack, who has guest-starred on Spectrum TV's L.A.'s Finest, will play a "significant" part in the film, including a speaking role, his manager, Ann Thomas told NBC News.

"He's not a background character," Thomas said. "He has lines."

Cunningham, who has starred on the BBC sitcom Boy Meets Girl, will be a featured extra in the film.

No transgender actors were featured in mainstream films in 2017, according to GLAAD's 2018 Studio Responsibility Index.

Thomas, who is transgender herself, founded a transgender talent agency, Transgender Talent, in 2015 and said it's "amazing to see Zach and so many other get a big break like this."





"We're finally getting to the point where actors can transition to working full-time," she said.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows Holland's Peter Parker as he leaves New York and takes a field trip with classmates to Europe in the film which also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei.