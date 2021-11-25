Marwa Rateb With Bigger Buttocks After Arriving in Kuwait

Syrian fashionista residing in the UAE Marwa Rateb was keen to announce her arrival in Kuwait, in a way that caused controversy among the followers.

Rateb appeared in front of Kuwait Towers, wearing white pants and a black blouse with a belt on the waist, and her buttocks area seemed larger than before, according to a number of her followers.

The Syrian fashionista said in the video: "Who has just arrived? for sure the most beautiful women in the universe and the most seductive Marwa Rateb. I say it with pride.. the strongest influencer, the strongest fashionista, and the most powerful blogger in the entire Arab world has reached Kuwait."

Comments flooded again about the shape of Marwa Rateb's buttocks, as well as the exaggeration of their enlargement, in addition to their astonishment at the descriptions she gave herself as the most attractive and beautiful women.

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time that Marwa describes herself with these qualities, as in most of her videos she calls herself these titles.

And in the comments of a number of followers: “May God gives me a quarter of her confidence,” “Poor woman, her body is distorted, and she is happy.”

Separately, Marwa Rateb had recently ridiculed one of the artists who described her face as a "square", which exposed her to the attack, and according to followers, she was referring to the Lebanese artist Nadine Njeim.