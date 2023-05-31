Marwan Khoury shares he loves Elissa and Sherine

ALBAWABA - In new Carpool Karaoke episode, Marwan Khoury opened up about his career, and songs in addition to his appreciation to both Elissa and Sherine Abdel Wahab.

Marwan Khoury went on to talk about how much money he made for his songs, revealing that most wages he made in his artistc career for songs was20 thousand dollars.

Adding that "there are no high wages in songs and melodies, 20 thousand dollars is not a high number for songs."

Khoury was asked if he could present all his songs and wealth to one artist, who would it be, and the singer said that the answer is very difficult, but I will divide it between both Sherine Abdel Wahab and Elissa.

Khoury shared that the song that distinguishes his entire career was "Kol El Qassayed," saying that he considers it the one that presented it to the public in the field of singing, while he finds that the year 2000 is full of successes in terms of composing.