Marwan Khoury Splits From His Fiancé Nada Rammal

Lebanese artist Marwan Khoury announces his separation from his fiancée Nada Rammal.

The couple have been in a relationship for almost 2 years, as their wedding was scheduled soon before calling everything off.

In a televised statements, Marwan Khoury admitted that he wanted to go on with the wedding but 'fate had different plans'.

Khoury stated during a talk show that he is in love with a girl of a different religion, and that he will have a civil ceremony. because he is a person who believes in Christianity.

Khoury continues to prepare for three songs in cooperation with the Lebanese star Elissa, in addition to preparing for the fourth season of his program (Tarab with Marwan Khoury).