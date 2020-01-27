Maryam Hussein Sentenced to 3 Months in Jail and Eviction From UAE & Ahlam Meddles!

Emirati artist Ahlam meddled in the case of Moroccan actress Maryam Hussein after it escalated. Ahlam asked journalist Saleh Al Jasmi, brother of star Hussein Al Jasmi, to follow in his brother's footsteps and stop harming others.

Ahlam was referring to a legal dispute between the pair when Al Jasmi decided to file a complaint over a video that allegedly proved Hussein had sex with a rapper at a new year's party.

The case between Saleh Al Jasmi and Maryam Hussein, which lasted for almost a year, has now ended, after the Dubai Misdemeanor Court issued a final ruling without appeal, to deport Maryam Hussein from the United Arab Emirates, commuting her prison sentence from 3 months to a month, and acquitting journalist Saleh Al Jasmi from the charges against him.

Ahlam expressed her sympathy for Maryam Hussein, considering imprisonment is difficult for a woman, especially that she has a child, stressing that she does not have a personal relationship with Maryam, but simply felt her humanity required her to intervene, asking Al-Jasmi to stop his attack.