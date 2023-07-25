Matt Damon: kissing Scarlett Johansson was hell

ALBAWABA - Matt Damon admits that kissing Scarlett Johansson was hell.

Matt Damon opened up to Emily Blunt about the horrible time he had while kissing actress Scarlett Johansson.

Damon and Blunt discussed about if they should or shouldn't let someone know if they have bad breath and Damon decided to share his experience in the matter.

The actor said that during the filming of We Bought a Zoo alongside Johansson, kissing the actress was hell.

Damon shared: "We went to lunch and she and I both thought it was over and she ate like an onion sandwich, and she came in and Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was like a tight shot of the kiss. And she goes 'Aw shit! I literally just had like an onion sandwich.'"

But the actor stated that even though he made fun of her the entire time, her breath smelled like roses.

