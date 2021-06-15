Matthew Goode to Star in 'The House'

Deadline reported Monday that Goode, Bonham-Carter, Miranda Richardson and Susan Wokoma will have voice roles in the new Netflix stop motion animated dark comedy.

The House centers on a house and the surreal stories of the people who lived there.

Variety said Dizzee Rascal, Mia Goth, and Jarvis Cocker will also join the cast.

Bonham-Carter will voice Jen, an "eccentric tenant," while Rascal will voice the character known as "the Policeman."

"The characters in The House, albeit in different ways, are all trying to make sense of the world and their place within it," producer Charlotte Bavasso said. "It's about their flawed attempt to conform to an idea of who they think they are or who they think they ought to be. And whether they manage to break free or not."

"We couldn't have dreamt of a better cast: they all embraced the heart of those existentialist comedies and the uniquely caustic sense of humor of our visionary filmmakers and writer in spectacular ways," Bavasso added.

The House is split into three chapters. Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels will direct Chapter One, Niki Lindroth will direct Chapter Two, and Paloma Baeza will direct Chapter Three.