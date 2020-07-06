'May Allah Bless Her Soul'! Jean-Claude Van Damme Mourns Ragaa Elgedawy in a Heartfelt Post (Video)

Egyptian actress Ragaa Elgedawy passed away yesterday due to her infection with Coronavirus.

The late artist was mourned by many Arab a-listers, celebrities, anchors and journalists.

Today, Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme paid tribute to Ragaa by sharing an image of the duo with his 5.1 million followers on Instagram.

Van Damme captioned the image saying: "I'm in shock! It's very sad to read that legendary Egyptian actress Ragaa Al-Giddawy has passed away after a brave battle against Coronavirus. I met her few months ago, she was so full of life, cheerful and majestic – I cannot believe she's gone…but, she will always live in my memory with her lovely spirit and beautiful laughs. May Allah bless her soul. Love 💔"

Ragaa Elgedawy and Jean-Claude Van Damme had met during Joy Awards last November in Riyadh.