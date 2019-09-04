May Hariri Tells Her Love Story in Enchanting New Song

  1. Home
Zaid Bawab

Published September 4th, 2019 - 09:31 GMT
May is preparing to head to Istanbul to perform in concert Source May Hariri Youtube
May Hariri released a new song titled "Ana w Howe" (Me and Him) through her official YouTube channel.


The song received instant interaction from the Arab audience as soon as it was released and it has already started playing in night clubs around Beirut.  

In the new song, May tells her love story with a spouse that she can't live without. The new song's lyrics and melody are by Selim Assaf and it is arranged by Tony Saba.

In another story, May is preparing to head to Istanbul to perform in concert and to Sweden later to meet her Arab fans abroad.

What do you think of May's new song? 


