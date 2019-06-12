Maya Diab Faces Criticism Because of See Through Dress!

Lebanese presenter and singer Maya Diab has been criticized for a photo she published on her Instagram account.





Diab appeared in a wedding ceremony and was wearing a long, silvery, transparent dress designed by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran that showed the lining she wore underneath, and it was also open from the chest area.



Maya Diab received many comments from her followers, who criticized her look and described it as bold.

In another story, Maya Diab returned to presenting the show "Hek Mengni", which premiered on March 17th on MTV Lebanon. The Lebanese beauty has presented five seasons of the show between 2011 and 2014, before the program stopped for a couple of years, to come back again recently.