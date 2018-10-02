Maya Diab in a Swimsuit on Miss Lebanon 2018 Stage

Maya Diab took part in Miss Lebanon 2018 ceremony that took place on Sunday (Source: mayadiab - Instagram)

Written by Zaid Bawab

Lebanese star Maya Diab chose an attractive suit that mixed between charm and sexiness for her performance during Miss Lebanon 2018 ceremony.

Maya posted a picture a few minutes ago for her on stage look that resembles to a high extent, Britney Spears' on stage wardrobe choices as she appeared in swimsuit like attire.

Maya Diab took part in Miss Lebanon 2018 ceremony that took place on Sunday, alongside Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama, Massari and French Montana.

The ceremony was supervised by former Miss United States from Lebanese origin Rima Faqih.