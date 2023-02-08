Maya Diab's re-schedules Dubai concert

ALBAWABA - Lebanese pop star Maya Diab was set to perform a concert in Dubai on Feb. 14th, but now the concert has been postponed.

Lebanese singer Maya Diab was scheduled to perform on Valentine's Day at the Diamond Ballroom of Rixos Premium Dubai, however, the concert got rescheduled.

مايا دياب تؤجل حفلها في دبي حدادا على ضحايا زلزال سوريا و تركيا @mayadiab pic.twitter.com/s2pwLCchZB — People بالعربي (@peoplebelarabi) February 8, 2023

The organizers of the event shared a statement announcing that the concert won't be taking place on Feb. 14, the statement read: "We are sorry to inform you that our concert scheduled for February 14 has been postponed, due to the recent earthquake that occurred in Turkey. We hope that you will understand our position and we apologize for any inconvenience caused by this postponement."

The statement added: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Please visit the Rixos Premium website and social media for more information on the status of the concert. We will let you know as soon as the new date of the show is announced."



