Mayyas Group and Hashim Light Up the Stage in Second Episode of Arabs Got Talent (Video)

A Saudi contestant named Hashim was able to get the Golden Buzzer

For two times in a single episode, the Golden Buzzer was pressed in this week's 'Arabs Got Talent' episode after Najwa Karam pressed the golden buzzer after a dance performance that lit up the stage.

Najwa Karam pressed the Golden Buzzer after the dance performance of the Lebanese Mayyas Group, which performed a dance from the Chinese and Lebanese Folklores to the tunes of Umm Kulthum.

As soon as the Lebanese band finished their dance performance, Najwa Karam immediately pressed the golden buzzer to qualify them to the final stage of the program.

This is the second Golden Buzzer to be pressed in the second episode of the show, as a Saudi contestant named Hashim was able to get the Golden Buzzer after the show's presenters Ria Abi Rashed and Qusay Khadr pushed the golden button once he finished his show.