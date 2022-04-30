'Me Time' Photo Shows Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg Have 'Wild Weekend'

Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Me Time.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the film Wednesday featuring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

The picture shows Hart and Wahlberg wearing matching tracksuits as they transport a tortoise on a city street.

ME TIME (Aug 26)

When a stay-at-home dad (@KevinHart4Real) finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife (@MoreReginaHall) and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. pic.twitter.com/iHe315UGL9 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 27, 2022

"When a stay-at-home dad (@KevinHart4Real) finds himself with some 'me time' for the first time in years while his wife (@MoreReginaHall) and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life," an official description reads.

Me Time is written and directed by John Hamburg and also stars Regina Hall. The movie premieres Aug. 26 on Netflix.

"I can't wait for you guys to see this film. So many laughs," Hart tweeted.

Netflix also gave a look at the new film Hustle starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall and Juancho Hernangómez. Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who fights to recruit a talented player (Hernangómez) with a rocky past.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the movie in February. Hustle premieres June 10.