Meadow Walker Pays Tribute to Her Dad on the 7th Year Death Anniversary

And on Monday, Meadow Walker marked the seven-year anniversary of her father Paul Walker’s untimely and tragic passing with another nostalgic post to her Instagram.

The Fast And Furious star lost his life in a fiery automobile crash in Valencia, California in November 2013 at the age of 40.

To commemorate the loss, his daughter, now 22, posted a beautiful snap of the pair resting with their eyes closed.

Meadow wore a magenta tank top and looked to be no more than eight or nine years old, sleeping on her shirtless father's shoulder.

In the caption, she wrote, 'a silly day to remember in sadness. Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here's a photo of my best bud & I napping'.

It was only the most recent share from Meadow pertaining to her late father.

On Thanksgiving, she posted another snap of the pair, when she looked to be only two or three years old.

And last month, another post on her Instagram showed the pair looking at each other with Meadow in a white satin skirt with a cat pattern.

That caption proclaimed, 'Miss you so so much, best friend forever and ever'.

Walker was one of the leads of the Fast And Furious franchise, having appeared in six of the films as Brian O'Conner.

His last performance, in 2015's Furious 7, was ultimately supplemented by one of his brothers who served as a stand-in as well as a base for a CGI reconstruction of Paul's face in order to complete the film.