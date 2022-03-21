Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan Tie The Knot

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan are officially married

Bennet and Vaughan got engaged in November of 2020, and the couple held a lavish wedding ceremony in Mexico at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel.

Bennet earlier opened up about his marriage and the wedding to People magazine as he explained that the purpose of the wedding is about the entire LGBTQ community.

Congratulations! 🌈💍



LOOK: 'Mean Girls' star Jonathan Bennett announced on Tuesday, December 1, that he is engaged to his boyfriend, TV host Jaymes Vaughan.



"I said yes! And ugly cried like a crazy person," said Bennet. | 📷 Jonathan Bennet/ Instagram pic.twitter.com/i1HxARRucg — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) December 1, 2020

"When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet, The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."

"And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us," the Mean Girls star adds. "It's about the entire community."

"It's gender-neutral but everyone looks represented and feels sexy in their own way," Bennett said. "So it's like a new tradition for the community. You don't have to do dresses and tuxes. Anyone who wants to wear a tux, wear a tux, go for it."

The newly weds had white roses for the ceremony in honor of Jonathan's late mother, and guests remembered her by wearing only shades of white.

"It was honestly a dream wedding! We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren't on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect," said Bennett.

The couple took to their Instagram account to share a photo of them as a married couple for the first time, with the caption, 'Mr & Mr Bennett Vaughan'