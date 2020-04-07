Meet Demet Özdemir's Brother Volkan and Sister Derya

  1. Home
Published April 7th, 2020 - 10:06 GMT
Turkish actress Demet Özdemir's brother "Volkan" image resurfaced, although away from social media and stardom.

The image, which was taken two years ago, has been recently circulating and everyone praised his handsome looks, some went as far as saying he is even more beautiful than his sister.

At that time, Demet captioned the picture: "He does not leave me for a moment and accompanies me wherever I go, he is my shadow that you do not see, but sees me every minute and remains behind me to protect me".

And today, the Turkish actress posted a throwback picture of brother Volkan and sister Derya, and captioned it: "I miss them so much, love you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💜 çok özledim çok seviyorum söyleyeceklerim bu kadar ...* #tb

A post shared by Demet Özdemir (@1demetozdemir) on

Demet is known for having a private life, as she rarely publishes pictures of her family. She keeps her social media platforms limited to promoting her acting, movies and series.

