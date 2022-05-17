Meet The Egyptian Actor Who Might be Replacing Jim Carrey in Sonic 2

It is reported that Paramount Pictures has allegedly chosen the Egyptian artist Ahmed Al-Benhawi to voice Jim Carrey's character in "Sonic: The Hedgehog 2".

Al-Binhawi, is a student at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, Department of Acting and Directing, and has many theatrical experiences.

He also presented the character "Shutian" in the Chinese series "A Wonderful Life", the character "Barbapapa" in the series Barbapapa, and the character of Captain Jean Luc Picard in the series Star Trek Picard.

It is reported that the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2, achieved high revenues of 231 million and 116 dollars around the world, and according to a report published by Variety newspaper, ticket sales for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” exceeded the previous part that was shown in 2020 and achieved in its initial opening 58 Million dollars in the first three days and ended the holiday with 70 million dollars.

The new part also succeeded in collecting foreign revenues of 37 million dollars from 53 regions, raising its international balance to 141 million dollars.