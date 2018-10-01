Meet Maya Raidy, Miss Lebanon 2018

Maya Raidy is studying pharmacy at LAU (Source: mayaraidyofficial - Instagram)

Written by Zaid Bawab

Maya Raidy was crowned as Miss Lebanon 2018 after competing with 29 other beauties.

Ever since Raidy landed the title and some spectators have been questioning the results, especially that she did not give the best answers, yet manages to get the title nevertheless since her beauty is beyond question.

Maya Raidy is studying pharmacy at LAU and her hobbies include dancing, music, and Yoga.

The new beauty queen described winning the title as unbelievable saying: "Suddenly, I found the crown on my head"

Maya Raaydi was selected by the competition's judging panel that included this year: Incy Ajram, Doumit Zgheib, Demi Lee Neil Perez, George Kardahi, Nadine Njeim, Guy Minokian, Nicolas Jibran, Adel Karam and Bassam Fattouh.

And after the swim suit appearance and answering judging panel's questions, the contestants were reduced to only five: Tatyana Sarophim, Maya Raidy, Mira Tfaili, Yara Bou Monsef and Vanessa Yazbeck.

After the final evaluation of the contestants, Perla Al Hilo, Miss Lebanon 2017 crowned Maya Raidy as the new Miss Lebanon, Yara Bou Mounsif was named as first runner up and Mira Tfaili was second runner up.

The Lebanese beauty that won the Miss Lebanon 2018 title is currently preparing to take part in Miss Universe contest that will happen in December.